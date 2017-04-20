Friday’s Hot Clicks: Meghan Mazurczyk ; Keith Hernandez is not dead

I had two seconds of incredible sadness yesterday when I read that Keith Hernandez was dead. Turns out the headline in yesterday's Brandon Sun accidentally used “Keith” instead of “Aaron” in the headline. I thought maybe Keith's years of smoking finally caught up to him. Nonetheless, I am happy to announce that Keith Hernandez is alive, well and still dating everyone's favorite Northwestern mom.

Somehow, the NFL turned a schedule release into a major sporting event. Here's Peter King on how the 2017 schedule was made, along with a look at this year's must-watch games, a ranking of teams with the hardest schedule and the 10 worst games of 2017 that you'll probably still watch.

I love when Bomani Jones goes off on other ESPN personalities.

Jimmy Traina is back at SI and has a daily column called Traina Thoughts, which is published in the early afternoon every day. Thursday, he discussed bad umpires, Charles Barkley's assault on critics and the Carmelo-LaLa split. He also did a quick Q&A during a train delay, so if you're curious about the best Curb and Seinfeld episodes, or a Friday Night Lights spin-off, give it a read.

Yesterday was 4/20 and as expected, there was a lot of internet content about pot. Hell, we even busted out this Ricky Williams' best SI portraits gallery for the occasion. But of everything I read, my favorite was this profile of “Weed Nuns,” who are “holy rollers on a mission to empower women with marijuana products.”

The Chinese city of Wuhan installed subway-style gates and they look pretty ridiculous.

You know who the Celtics could really use right now? https://t.co/y2JEQhd4pd pic.twitter.com/AhN6wfsHuI — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 20, 2017





The Bears want you to guess their schedule based on these very specific food items … The Jazz will pay for your haircut if you want to look like Gordon Hayward … Have you made any Serena Williams pregnancy bets … If Aaron Hernandez had CTE, that will be a hot legal mess (according to our legal expert) … Five tech gifts for Mother's Day … Meet the Ukrainian queen of underboob … A U.S. air marshal left a loaded gun in an airplane bathroom … Cuba Gooding Sr. passed away at age 72.

Korean call (MBC Sports+) of Eric Thames' 8th HR of the year. You know you wanna hear it. #Brewers pic.twitter.com/Qp4smMWKXo — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 21, 2017





Gregg Popovich foreverpic.twitter.com/VCBI1FbfBy — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 21, 2017





Milwaukee is playing the Barney theme music during the Raptors' player introductions 😂 pic.twitter.com/dMTz1Npj5p — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) April 21, 2017





Wait…that's Bobby Roode's music playing in the background pic.twitter.com/mgOzi5sEBc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2017





When will sports blogs start playing @REALBobbyRoode’s theme song over sports highlights? It’s perfect for it. https://t.co/1ASAk43KXh — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) November 18, 2016

