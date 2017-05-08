Monday’s Hot Clicks: Priscilla Ricart; John Daly celebrates first PGA win in 13 years

I love John Daly. You love John Daly. Hooters loves John Daly. So when the veteran golfer won his first PGA event in 13 years, you better believe he celebrated with a champagne shower.

In 2015, Matt Harvey was the Mets future. In 2017, things are just weird. On Saturday, Harvey failed to show up at the ballpark after a morning of golf. He claimed to have a migraine but the team had no idea he wasn't showing up. So they suspended him for three games, with a source saying it's due to “a compilation of issues” that “dates back to last year.” Mets fans then went on Twitter and made fun of him, though that wasn't the most entertaining Mets news of the weekend. That distinction belonged to the mysterious sex toy found in one player's locker.

Me neither. Here is a fun look, and here is a sexy look, at this important holiday.

Photographer Justin Bellucci spent some quality time with Priscilla Ricart and he has really good taste in women. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Can't say enough good things about former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith, who paid the adoption fees so 46 Baltimore shelter animals could find new homes.

Carmelo Anthony commented on an Instagram post of his ex. The internet went crazy.

This is the most impressive thing I've seen in a long time.

Larry David is at the Kentucky Derby looking exactly like you'd imagine Larry David would look at the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/YoDPUPDD90 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 6, 2017





Are CLOUD eggs the new IT breakfast? Brunch item sweeps social media as foodies attempt the new trend https://t.co/IUrWylXFyK pic.twitter.com/nETJRMY4po — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) May 7, 2017

Do you believe Kristaps Porzingis was hacked and didn't send out this Clippers tweet? I definitely don't … The NY Times has a good piece on the soccer team nobody wants to play … Does Matt Harvey owe his Mets teammates an apology? … Bobby Bonilla spoke about his insane contract (the Mets are paying him through 2035) … Cardale Jones poked fun at himself during the Ohio State graduation … James Harden dropped $30,000 to buy his teammate a gold necklace … A taco pizza may cost $80 but it's worth every penny … Steven Seagal has been banned from the Ukraine for five years … A complete list of winners from the 2017 MTV Movie Awards and the most political moments of the night.

This is outrageous…a grown man just stole a foul ball from a kid at the Mud Hens game. pic.twitter.com/szTxAwTZxW — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 7, 2017





Watch until the end. 😂 A post shared by indians (@indians) on May 7, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

A park in Beijing is issuing toilet paper rations. Toilet paper rations! pic.twitter.com/XCrCKSba3f — Mashable (@mashable) May 8, 2017

