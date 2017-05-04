Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Gigi Paris; This 92-year-old gymnast is my favorite gymnast

Move over Simone and Aly, you've been replaced. Meet Johanna Quaas, the 92-year-old gymnast who is busting out cartwheels, headstands, and working the parallel bars like it's 1948 again.

Edmonton Oilers fans complained about long bathroom lines and the organization decided to remedy this by converting two women’s restrooms into men’s restrooms for Game 3 last Sunday. This did not go over too well with their female fans. And my email address is andy_gray@simail.com if you want to point out the irony of me calling something sexist two items above the Lovely Lady of the Day

In honor of Star Wars day, here's what happens when Star Wars and sports intersect.

Gigi Paris has passed Gigi Hadid and currently sits at No. 1 in my Gigi power rankings. You should consider making this change in your rankings as well. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The Eagles now have one of the most dangerous defensive duos in football.

Florida high school student Brenda Sierra had a little leftover fabric from her prom dress so did what any other rational person would do. She threw it out created a matching dress for her dog.

Behold my greatest creation: THE JAZZ TOILET. pic.twitter.com/JqdkQX1OJ3 — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) May 3, 2017





Love getting tweets from people saying they can't believe how difficult our "Donald Trump or Jose Canseco" quiz was. https://t.co/QTfDR8Hj8y — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 3, 2017





Elderly couple, aged 88 and 90, wed after meeting at retirement center https://t.co/yCkExzGQ4U pic.twitter.com/kLyHS0rGPM — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) May 4, 2017

I love this idea of NHL rivals settling their differences with a game of Mario Kart … Tony Romo is going to try and qualify for the U.S. Open … A reminder to Oilers fans: Don't pee in the street … Bombay Sapphire gin has been recalled across Canada for containing too much alcohol … The best ads of 2017 (that you haven't seen yet) … Drake did not get that adult movie star pregnant (according to Drake) … You can no longer buy Skippy Peanut Butter in Canada … Liam Neeson found the Vancouver sandwich shop offering Liam Neeson free food, and he collected.

Mark Henry wreaking havoc on all mascots 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBeWBLV7Xr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2017





Are these kids happy? You be the judge. https://t.co/47JSUp7Muf pic.twitter.com/goKgyqndn0 — Play Ball (@PlayBall) May 4, 2017





Too many dabs pic.twitter.com/ZWdfPRLCxn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2017





Play of the Year candidate: @MrBullutproof humiliates defender with a sick ridiculous between-the-legs Shammgod 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/mCL4n0pmrn — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) May 3, 2017





#SISwim rookie Danielle Herrington is fresh out of Compton! pic.twitter.com/IEJmrEOAzh — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 3, 2017

