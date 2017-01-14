Joel Embiid likens T.J. McConnell to Michael Jordan in new Twitter avatar

Sixers center Joel Embiid is absolutely dominating Twitter these days.

One day after gaining All-Star votes by entering to Triple H’s entrance music and roasting Heat center Hassan Whiteside on Twitter, Embiid decided to honor his teammate, T.J. McConnell, in his avatar. He photoshopped a photo of McConnell’s running fist-pump after his game-winner against the Knicks next to Michael Jordan.

Sixers' T. J. McConnell hits buzzer-beater to top Knicks in wild end-to-end finish (all angles) pic.twitter.com/os6ahU98vT — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 12, 2017

Maybe Embiid is so bored getting votes for himself that he’ll turn and help his teammates get there.

