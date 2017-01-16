Joel Embiid subtly calls Milwaukee a ‘s—hole’ on Instagram

Sixers center and social media icon Joel “The Process” Embiid has been some having fun with his location on Instagram recently—tagging his last photo “Playoffs”— but some in Wisconsin might not be laughing at his most recent post.

After a win over the Bucks in Milwaukee, Embiid—a noted Packers fan—called the city of Milwaukee (or at least the BMO Harris Bradley Center) a “s—hole.”

If you’re convinced this is a mistake, it’s not. The geotag originates in Ireland, which means he definitely typed it in to set it as the photo’s location.

The social media adventures of The Process continue.

