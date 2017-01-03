J.J. Watt visits boy hit by a car, surprises him with new jerseys

J.J. Watt visited 8-year-old Noah Fulmer in the hospital just days after he was hit by a car, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Fulmer was hit by a car and was in tears when EMTs needed to cut his Watt jersey to treat him.

Someone tweeted the news to Watt and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year promised to replace the old jersey as soon as he could.

On Tuesday, Watt made good on his promise.

Watt has not played since September due to a back injury. The Texans host the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on