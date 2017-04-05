Video: J.J. Watt adorably surprised his fourth grade teacher for her retirement
No matter how much natural talent he possesses, J.J. Watt definitely wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of people close him. Watt decided to repay one of those people—his fourth grade teacher—with an adorable surprise.
Watt’s teacher, Mrs. Keefe, is retiring after 41 years, so he stopped by her class with a cake and a pair of tickets to his charity softball game in Houston this summer.
My 4th grade teacher Mrs. Keefe is retiring after 41 years of teaching. She was one of the first people to believe in my dream of playing for the Badgers and eventually the NFL and she has taught, inspired and motivated many others. She is incredible and I couldn't be more thankful to still have her in my life. We surprised her with a cake, some shoes and a trip to Houston for her and her husband for the Charity Classic. The full video is on my Facebook page. Thank you Mrs. Keefe for everything that you have done, not only for myself, but for all of your students over the last 41 years. You truly are one of a kind.
The video of Watt’s surprise is even better than the photos, even though Watt dropped the cake’s chalkboard.
The cake looked really good, too. Is it possible Peyton Manning made it?