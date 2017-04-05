Video: J.J. Watt adorably surprised his fourth grade teacher for her retirement

No matter how much natural talent he possesses, J.J. Watt definitely wouldn’t be where he is today without the support of people close him. Watt decided to repay one of those people—his fourth grade teacher—with an adorable surprise.

Watt’s teacher, Mrs. Keefe, is retiring after 41 years, so he stopped by her class with a cake and a pair of tickets to his charity softball game in Houston this summer.

The video of Watt’s surprise is even better than the photos, even though Watt dropped the cake’s chalkboard.

The cake looked really good, too. Is it possible Peyton Manning made it?

This article originally appeared on