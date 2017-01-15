WWE superstars mourn death of Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka

The wrestling world lost an icon on Saturday when Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died after a battle with stomach cancer

Snuka was a legend in the ring, but his legacy is complicated by the fact he was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend. Still, Superfly’s death had a profound impact on those who wrestled with him and those saw him as an inspiration. 

Snuka was born in Fiji and his death was especially meaningful to wrestlers of Polynesian descent, like Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns. 

After the news broke, wrestlers took to social media to express their condolences. 

Snuka’s first WWF appearance came in 1982 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996. 

This article originally appeared on