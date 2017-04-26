Jim Harbaugh gave Pope Francis some Michigan gear

Pope Francis does not wear khakis, but he is now the proud owner of some custom Jordans and a Michigan football helmet.

Jim Harbaugh served as the messenger as Michigan football paid a visit to the Vatican and came bearing gifts.

Isn’t this how the Da Vinci Code started?





Harbaugh on handing the helmet and shoes to the Pope pic.twitter.com/oofYeEX6VB — angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017

[tweet:https://twitter.com/BigPappi73/status/857127525167882241

Your move, Urban Meyer.

