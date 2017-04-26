Jim Harbaugh gave Pope Francis some Michigan gear
Pope Francis does not wear khakis, but he is now the proud owner of some custom Jordans and a Michigan football helmet.
Jim Harbaugh served as the messenger as Michigan football paid a visit to the Vatican and came bearing gifts.
Isn’t this how the Da Vinci Code started?
@UMichFootball Coach Jim Harbaugh giving #PopeFrancis a little something from Michigan this morning. @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/tTxSwJgZ2T
Harbaugh on handing the helmet and shoes to the Pope pic.twitter.com/oofYeEX6VB
A special delivery from @UMichFootball to @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/0UIfMVjC13
Your move, Urban Meyer.