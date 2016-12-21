Does Jim Harbaugh have a photo of Harambe in his office?

Enhance! Enhance! Enhance!

Is that a photo of Harambe on the wall outside of Jim Harbaugh's office?

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins shared a photo with Harbaugh on Wednesday morning and if you look close enough the slain gorilla may be spotted in the background.

Harambe was the gorilla that was shot and killed at the Cincinnati zoo after a child fell into its enclosure in May.

Harambe would've loved to have seen Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

