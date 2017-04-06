Jeopardy! contestant loses everything on NBA mascot question

For even a very casual NBA fan, the final Jeopardy! answer (err, question) on Wednesday’s episode would have been a dream come true (watch above): The animal on this NBA team’s primary logo peaked about 75 million years ago.

With $17,200 in the bank, Amy had an opportunity to win the contest. Unfortunately her knowledge of NBA mascots and/or zoology and/or evolution and/or Toronto failed her, and she lost it all. Though to be fair, as far as failed answers go, Amy’s was respectable: She guessed a real creature — as opposed to, say, a wizard or a pacer. So while it’s certainly regrettable, she will not suffer enduring humiliation for all of days. Like this recent “Wheel of Fortune” contestant:

When you're very dumb but also on Wheel of Fortune. pic.twitter.com/1ykUdRaZGs — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) March 21, 2017

In conclusion: