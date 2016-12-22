Watch the Jeopardy! tribute to late contestant who raised $100k for cancer research

Inspiring Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell taped her appearances on the show in August and September, a few months before she died at the age of 41 from colon cancer. Stowell planned to donate all of her winnings from the show to cancer research, but her fellow contestants had no idea she was ill. After Stowell’s final episode aired Wednesday, host Alex Trebek offered his condolences to Stowell and her family, and Jeopardy! released a tribute video in her honor.

Via Jeopardy:

“Cindy won her first game, unseating reigning seven-game champ Tim Aten and claiming $22,801, then went on to win the remaining three games that day. She returned to Austin for a short break before the next tape session on September 13, when she won two more games and brought her final total to $103,801.

When Cindy was in the hospital, Jeopardy! sent her advance copies of her first three episodes, so she and her family were able to watch her realize a lifelong dream of competing on the show. Jeopardy! also expedited Cindy’s prize money, and she received and acknowledged it before she passed.”