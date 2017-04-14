Jason Kipnis offered Francisco Lindor’s autograph to fans for an uber-specific shinguard
Jason Kipnis is very specific about the shinguard he wears on his right leg. How specific, you may ask? Well, he’s worn the same make and model since college. Hell, he won’t even wear a different color.
Kipnis has worn this small, white Easton shinguard since his days at Arizona State. He learned the hard way on Thursday that Easton no longer makes it, when he apparently was unable to order one from the company. That’s when, as a last resort, he offered to give memorabilia signed by Francisco Lindor to anyone who would be able to send him the shinguard:
Resorting to some last options here… but have worn this model shin guard since college and it's gone missing! @eastonbaseball doesn't even make the white one anymore so I'm wondering if there's anybody out there that has one of these hanging around and wants to send it to me in return for some tickets or memorabilia! I can get you some @lindor12bc signed gear!!! 🤣. If you have one, DM a pic of proof and we'll talk!! It's gotta be the white one!!
A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on
As it turns out, the right people got the message, and he was able to secure not one but two shinguards! What a lucky guy.
Back in action! Thanks to all the people who helped! Guys came thru so much I even have a backup now!! pic.twitter.com/KheTkoZPr7
— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) April 14, 2017
Just hooked up my dude @TheJK_Kid Keep putting on for the city brother see u soon!! pic.twitter.com/sOzqmPrasu
— jedi joe (@moeyjedz) April 14, 2017
@moeyjedz pic.twitter.com/X42r0M3AFJ
— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) April 14, 2017
Why Easton wouldn’t just make a few of these shinguards for a professional baseball player I’ll never know. But hey, at least it all worked out for Kipnis in the end.