Thursday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Nicole Harrison; James Harden Meets 100-Year-Old Fan

Busy Wednesday in the NBA. Golden State pummeled Oklahoma City but the Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant relationship seems to be improving. The 76ers beat the Raptors and Joel Embiid continues to be the NBA's most entertaining player. But the best moment of all took place in Houston, where James Harden presented 99-year-old Lucy Pearce (she'll be 100 on Saturday) with the game ball (and a hug).

Baseball Hall of Fame Welcomes Three New Members

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez are the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame and this video of Pudge receiving the good news will give you the feels. PED villains Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens did not make it but are getting closer. Jose Canseco also didn't make it and had some strong words about his exclusion. Tom Verducci has nine thoughts from this year's voting and The Sports Daily has a look ahead to next year's class.

History of Refs Blowing Their Whistle in Carmelo Anthony's Ear (and him getting mad about it)

This is hilarious.

Nicole Harrison: Lovely Lady of the Day

I flirted with making Dolly Parton LLOD since it's her birthday but I didn't think that would go so well with all of you. So instead we present Australian model Nicole Harrison (click for full-size gallery).

Jerry Rice's Ill-Advised Commercial

I've mentioned before how much I dislike Jerry Rice for his stickum lies so I'm not devastated to see him in the center of controversy again. This time it involves an ad for Popeyes chicken that isn't going over too well.

25 Worst Logos in Sports History

Good list except No. 11. I love the old-school Detroit Lions logo.

Think Your Family is Messed Up?

This woman just discovered her husband and daughter are having an affair.

The Tale of Rex Ryan's Customized Truck

For #bills fans wondering, Rex Ryan parked next to me, the bills wrap on the truck is gone. It's now this: pic.twitter.com/D78bLcRBpk — Brandon Wilczynski (@BrandonWNY) January 16, 2017

Just Jack!

Will & Grace is OFFICIALLY coming back! Are you… https://t.co/g2Wd6SxJlW — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 18, 2017

Odds & Ends

If you're a wrestling fan, we have news, notes, rumors and more in our Week in Wrestling column … Alexander Ovechkin knows the key to a good smoothie … LeBron James Jr. is really good at basketball (though I don't think we need a highlight mix for a 12-year-old) … RG3 can't get enough of his girlfriend … Paul McCartney sued Sony music for the rights to The Beatles catalog … I refuse to watch A Dog's Purpose because of this scene … There's a phone booth in Japan where people can call the dead.

Russell Westbrook Had an Interesting Night

Uh Russ… you can’t… you can’t do that pic.twitter.com/SneOoW180s — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2017

Zaza Pachulia fouls Russell Westbrook HARD and then stares down Westbrook as he lies on the court. It was a Flagrant 1 foul #GSWvsOKC pic.twitter.com/AiAS3bH6lt — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 19, 2017

Derrick Rose Earns $21.32 Million Per Year

Derrick Rose didn't even come close to trying on defense. pic.twitter.com/X5aZsJwhyr — DeAntae Prince (@DeAntae) January 19, 2017

Love the Way This Guy Says “110”

Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton

