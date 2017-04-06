Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Gabriela Salles; 105-year-old rides roller coaster, sets world record

I was going to lead Hot Clicks with Ian Kahaloa but that story is depressing so I'm moving to Plan B, Jack Reynolds. The 105-year-old set a Guinness World Record by attempting to be the oldest person to ride a roller coaster, and raised money for his local air ambulance while doing so. This is his second world record. The first was being the oldest man to get a tattoo.

I know that headline is harsh but don't know how else to describe Ian Kahaloa. The Reds prospect posted a Snapchat video of himself snorting a line of coke and another video of some pot and a bong with caption, “wake and bake.” Yesterday he was suspended 50 games for a positive drug test.

What's the best way to ruin two Krispy Kremes? Add mayonnaise and make it a sandwich.

Let model Gabriela Salles get this rainy Thursday off to a good start. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Remember a couple Aprils ago when Hawks guard Thabo Sefolosha got his leg broken by NYPD after a skirmish at a night club? It ended Sefolosha's season and put a big dent in Atlanta's roster heading into the playoffs. The case has been settled and Thabo got paid!

Quick reminder: P.M. Clicks is gone and in its place is Traina Thoughts, a new daily column by our good pal Jimmy Traina. Here's yesterday's column, featuring a Q&A with Noah Syndergaard, a clip of Mike Francesa freaking out and the best tweets on Kendall Jenner's disastrous Pepsi ad.

Spoiler: The Jersey City Cheesecake Factory did not make the list.

Roy Williams got $925,000 in bonuses for Carolina's NCAA Tournament performance. The players got awesome T-shirts and hats. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 4, 2017





via nudge from @sportswatch NBA Finals Game 7: 43.4

Cubs-Indians Game 7: 50.5 Random Eagles-Cowboys Sunday Night Football: 47.6 https://t.co/Z0ZFJHE55f — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) April 5, 2017





Anyway, here's a photoshop of Bartolo Colon with Jacob deGrom's hair. pic.twitter.com/OwR6mg39CZ — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) April 6, 2017





A man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt has been arrested for a DUI https://t.co/tGs62f5vyY via @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/ybhRINWLlg — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2017

James Dolan celebrated Tuesday's Knicks loss by cursing at an angry fan outside MSG … Dustin Johnson won the “dumb injury of the week” contest … Here's a bust of Steve Smith made from lint. I don't know why either … The Toronto Raptors were part of final Jeopardy last night … Of course Madonna had to weigh in on the Kendall Jenner/Pepsi controversy … Warning to all Secret Service members reading Hot Clicks: Stay away from prostitutes … Alec Baldwin had a big Twitter fight and it had nothing to do with Donald Trump.

LOOK OUT KEVIN pic.twitter.com/IKLfNl95x8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 6, 2017





Alternatively: Kevin Love has a face of steel and amazing hands pic.twitter.com/aB16Pm7eB2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 6, 2017





