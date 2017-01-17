It got weird at the Warriors’ arena groundbreaking ceremony

Most groundbreaking ceremonies have lots of rich white people in suits digging into stuff with shovels.

The Warriors’ groundbreaking ceremony had that. But it also had modern dancers and acrobats and stuff dressed as construction workers and dancing around cones wearing bright-ass construction garb.

When you think the Warriors have outdone themselves, they take it to another level. pic.twitter.com/lduJDtpeez — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 17, 2017

These backhoes (are those backhoes?) danced in synchronicity.

THE CRANES ARE DOING A SYNCHRONIZED DANCE WHAT IN THE HELL IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/VfbbcsFGx5 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 17, 2017

This was amusing.

what if the warriors' excavators were dancing to "cranes in the sky?" [minutes later] holy shit they fit perfectly (🎥: @CourtneyRCronin) pic.twitter.com/PVFT2ayVP4 — Mark (@tole_cover) January 17, 2017

Nobody blew a 3–1 lead in the Finals, though.

– Jeremy Woo

