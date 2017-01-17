It got weird at the Warriors’ arena groundbreaking ceremony

Most groundbreaking ceremonies have lots of rich white people in suits digging into stuff with shovels.

The Warriors’ groundbreaking ceremony had that. But it also had modern dancers and acrobats and stuff dressed as construction workers and dancing around cones wearing bright-ass construction garb.

These backhoes (are those backhoes?) danced in synchronicity.

This was amusing.

Nobody blew a 3–1 lead in the Finals, though.

– Jeremy Woo

