Isaiah Thomas was on the field helping LeGarrette Blount get fired up for tonight’s game

It’s playoff time in the NFL, that wonderful time of the year when famous fans come out to watch their hometown team and hang with players. Future and Bow Wow had great seats to watch the Falcons top the Seahawks, and it looks like Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is pumped for the Patriots’ game against the Texans.

IT showed some love to New England running back LeGarrette Blount before the game, delivering a chest bump.

Video: Celtics Isaiah Thomas, in his Brady jersey, gets fired up with LeGarrette Blount pic.twitter.com/ZIOsPE1S2q — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 15, 2017

They can’t lose in front of IT, can they? Also, very cool signed Tom Brady jersey.

– Kenny Ducey

