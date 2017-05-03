Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Molly Curley; Isaiah Thomas’s son steals show in Boston

Sure, Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points in the most impressive NBA playoff performance so far this season. And yes, he did it with a front tooth that could barely stay in his mouth after getting knocked out last game. But I can't stop watching clips of his son, Jaiden, strutting into the arena with his shades on, owning the pregame press conference and trying to dribble backwards. You're the real MVP, Jaiden.

Minor league baseball theme nights are one of the best things about sports (and here are Exhibits A and B to prove that point). So when the Toledo Mud Hens announced they'd be paying tribute to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band's 50th anniversary with a tribute night next month, I had to spread the word.

This is a solid way to kill five minutes. I scored 14 out of 20.

Molly Curley isn't just a swimsuit model, she also started Molly J Swimwear. We admire that kind of industriousness in Hot Clicks. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Tom McDonald has been charged with disposing of the ashes of his best friend, who like Tom was a diehard Mets fan. So like any respectable baseball fan who was put in charge of his friend's ashes (a friend, who is also a plumber, mind you), McDonald is visiting ballparks around the country and flushing his friend's ashes down their toilets.

Why put chicken on your chips when you can just make the chip directly out of chicken?

This girl designed a prom dress that looks like a pizza, and she is a fashion genius.

😆Super fun photo shoot today with Aaron Judge and Ronald Torreyes. Story to come! 🇺🇸🇻🇪❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/nMkTHn8zdd — Yankees Magazine (@YanksMagazine) May 2, 2017





This is what a NFL sideline looked like in 1954. pic.twitter.com/gLWPiw7T9Z — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 2, 2017

This Alex Rodriguez-Derek Jeter CNBC interview is painfully awkward … The Cavs quietly tried to lure Kevin Garnett out of retirement … Cam Newton had a much better Met Ball than Matt Harvey … You can now own Aaron Hernandez's SUV (yeah, that one) … Aaron Judge destroyed a TV in one swing … Lakers fans recruited Paul George during his trip to Disneyland … There’s a tiny amusement park for mice in Sweden … Amy Schumer's dad burst into tears when he met Goldie Hawn.

It's not a home run until you touch home plate. #SCNotTop10 A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on May 1, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas in emotional TNT walk-off interview: "My sister wouldn't want me to stop… Once I leave this gym, she's not here." pic.twitter.com/HFdXJYDKWb — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 3, 2017





Wonder where Kobe's daughter learned this turnaround jumper from… 🤔 A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on May 1, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

