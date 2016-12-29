This is indisputably the best crossover of 2016

I’m completely unsure if this was real, or how it was captured on video, or how this happened in any way, but it appears it indeed happened, so you should watch this video below.

Random acts of basketball-related aggression in the streets of New York City demand your attention.

My ankles were destroyed pic.twitter.com/ME7wbkhhlC — Gil (@GilllianJordan) December 28, 2016

Why play defense? Why? How? What?

I don’t understand anything about this.

This article originally appeared on