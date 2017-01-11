HS basketball player’s backboard-shattering dunk causes game to end early

A Georgia high school basketball game between the Heritage Patriots and Evans Knights ended in the third quarter on Tuesday night after Heritage senior guard Isaiah Banks threw down a powerful slam that destroyed the backboard.

Here’s the 6-foot-5 Banks’ game-ending jam, via WRDW’s Kevin Faigle:

BREAKING!!! Literally! Heritage shatters the backboard against Evans tonight!!!! OH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/w5W4OtH5zC — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) January 11, 2017

Stick around after the dunk for the team’s celebration but more importantly, the audio narration captured on the recording.

Heritage was leading 40-14 at the time of the… incident. And adding insult to injury, the broken backboard occurred at Evans High School. Broke the backbooooooard!