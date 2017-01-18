High school sophomore destroys opponent with otherworldly dunk
Chase Hunter is a sophomore at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, who entered last year as the No. 1 ranked player for his grade in the state of Georgia.
In a recent game he did this, and I am not going to question his ranking as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia after watching it.
A video posted by Chase Hunter 🏀 (@chase1hunter) on
Hunter is listed at 6’2″, which if my calculations are correct, means he jumped about 14 feet in the air for this dunk. (I was never good at math.)
What I hope comes from this dunk, however, is that the opponent learns never, ever to step in front of a dunk like that again. Best case scenario you take a charge and get a pat on your back from the coach. Worst case scenario, as it happened here, you die and then the internet watches it for weeks. Just get out of the way.