High school crowd goes nuts after football lineman drains a deep 3 for basketball team

At Chino Hills high school, Grant Trueman is best known as a defensive end for the football team, but the six-foot-four senior also suits up and gets occasional playing time for the basketball team.

During a recent game, Trueman got on the floor and took full advantage. The big man pulled up from long range and drained a semi-awkward three-pointer that sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy. Seriously, they went nuts.

The best part of the entire sequence is Trueman’s response to draining the bucket. As the crowd lost its mind, he celebrated like a cold-blooded sniper and shushed the opposing team’s bench. No lack of confidence in that fella, that’s for sure.