Here’s why you shouldn’t ride your snowboard through an intersection

This video comes to us from Quebec City, where a snowboarder last month decided to take advantage of a heavy snowfall and shred down one of the city’s streets.

It did not go well for him.

At first glance, I was certain this guy was going to be seriously injured, but luckily at the end of the video you can hear him say he’s OK, and then, in one of the most Canadian moments I’ve ever witnessed, ask the driver if the car is alright.

Stay safe out there everyone. Don’t snowboard down streets, Canadian or otherwise.