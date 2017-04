Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to the WWE at Wrestlemania 33 at Camping World Stadium on Sunday night.

Watch the Hardy Boyz return below:

IT'S THE HARDY BOYS pic.twitter.com/IYtoRLlMDf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2017

The brothers were previously with Ring of Honor and recently denied rumors that they were offered WWE contracts.

