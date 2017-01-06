You probably don’t love mayonnaise as much as this dude
Extra Mustard/Sports Illustrated via Extra Mustard
Look. I love mayonnaise. I put it on a ton of my sandwiches. I love that parmesean crusted chicken dish with mayonnaise. I’ll often mix it in with ketchup. But my affection for mayonnaise is nowhere near as strong as this dude’s.
Here’s a fan at a Belmont basketball game just funneling the stuff into his mouth.
And if you think it’s some sort of pudding or something…
@UGCrowns @SportsCenter @vine I just love my mayo. pic.twitter.com/Q9CWYYFV9d
— Graham (@gspencerorrell) January 6, 2017
Gross.
– Kenny Ducey