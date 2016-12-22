Thursday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Gallienne Nabila: Grayson Allen Throws Temper Tantrum

Grayson Allen Throws Temper Tantrum

Duke's Grayson Allen is college basketball's most hated player, so anytime he trips an opponent, gets a tech and throws a temper tantrum, I am putting it in Hot Clicks. The internet, as you likely guessed, went crazy with jokes after Wednesday's incident while a tearful Allen apologized profusely after the game. But I doubt there's much sympathy since the Duke guard has a history of dirty tricks.

Roy Williams Needs To Get Out More

I understand that college coaches need to get our more (though I still call BS on Nick Saban for saying he didn't knowing when the election was) but Roy Williams thinking Frosty is the name of a reindeer is just sad.

Top Sports Controversies of 2016

I forgot all about Laremy Tunsil's gas mask bong.

Gallienne Nabilia: Lovely Lady of the Day

Gallienne Nabila is a model whose Instagram profile reveals very little personal information. I don't hold that against her. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Shots Fired

George Karl has a new book out and he has a few choice words about Carmelo Anthony.

Hidey Gets a Haircut

I'd never seen a cat with dreadlocks before this story and hope to never see one again.

The World's 12 Best Hotel Pools

Interesting that there's only one American hotel and it looks worse than all the others.

Home Alone 5: Lost in Cleveland

Frank Zappa in 1970

Frank Zappa in his Los Angeles home with his dad Francis, his mom Rosemarie, and his cat in 1970. Photograph by John Olson. pic.twitter.com/BdfBFyVA8M — Google Facts (@GoogleFacts) December 22, 2016

Odds & Ends

Rey Mysterio names his three top wrestlers in our Week in Wrestling column … Thank Joe Thomas for the Pro Bowl Dodgeball idea … The story of Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell would make a great movie … Tyler Bozak has the best pregame routine in hockey … The world's 11 scariest roller coasters … Late night TV's best political moments of 2016 … The 10 most popular Pinterest recipes of 2016.

Matthew Dellavedova Gets His Ring

Matt Dellavedova : 2 points on 1-4 shooting & 3 assists in 25 minutes (Received his championship ring from the Cavs during pre-game intros) pic.twitter.com/VuWvRu6mqR — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 22, 2016

Manny Ramirez: Still Got It

Manny's gonna be 45 soon and he can still hammer the ball. pic.twitter.com/83xFfBVtB5 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 21, 2016

Wanna Get Away?

The rain in San Diego 1

Wyoming's punter: 0 pic.twitter.com/b6nsVRJvXV — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 22, 2016

Who Covered It Best: Tumbling Dice

Who Covered It Best: Tumbling Dice

