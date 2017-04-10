Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas says this photo got him picked for a ‘random’ drug test

In theory, NFL drug tests are administered randomly, but players never seem to buy that. Pat McAfee thought his 4/20 tweets were to blame, Earl Thomas boasted about his quick recovery from a bad injury and Chris Boswell was tested after he nailed six field goals in a game.

None of those are as a good a reason for a drug test as the one Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas gave the league this weekend.

Hand rolled Dominican cigar and ATV's… great combination!! #iknowitlookslikeablunt #andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis #butthepicsolit #shoutouttotheshooter 📸 @6fo A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Casillas even acknowledged that the hand-rolled cigar “looks like a blunt” and that he “probably shouldn’t have posted this” but he did anyway. The very next day, the league came knocking.

Random lol, what a coincidence (see previous post) 🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Casillas’s suspicions are misplaced, though. Offseason tests are for performance-enhancing drugs, not recreational ones. So he’s safe as long as that wasn’t an anabolic cigar.

