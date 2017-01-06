Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he’d have double the All-Star votes, if you could just spell his name

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently behind only LeBron James in All-Star voting among Eastern frontcourt players, but if you ask Giannis he might be doing even better with a better last name.

Antetokounmpo had 500,663 votes from fans as of Jan. 5, when the NBA released its first returns, behind James’s 595,288. He thinks he might have double the votes, though, if fans could just spell his name.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on all-star votes: "imagine how many votes didn't count… if they could spell my name I would have a million votes" 😲 — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) January 6, 2017

Does he have a point?

https://twitter.com/marrodc02/status/817471290026196992

Giannis Antetokumpo #NBAVOTE — jean paul kawas (@jpkawas) January 6, 2017

Yeah, I think he does.

– Kenny Ducey

