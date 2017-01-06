Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he’d have double the All-Star votes, if you could just spell his name
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently behind only LeBron James in All-Star voting among Eastern frontcourt players, but if you ask Giannis he might be doing even better with a better last name.
Antetokounmpo had 500,663 votes from fans as of Jan. 5, when the NBA released its first returns, behind James’s 595,288. He thinks he might have double the votes, though, if fans could just spell his name.
Giannis Antetokounmpo on all-star votes: "imagine how many votes didn't count… if they could spell my name I would have a million votes" 😲
Does he have a point?
Giannis Antetokoumpo #NBAVOTE #NBAAllStar
Giannis Antetokumpo #NBAVOTE
Yeah, I think he does.
