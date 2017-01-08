Georgia Tech swim team ‘practices’ after getting snowed in

If you haven’t physically shivered today, that’s about to change.

Georgia Tech’s swim team got snowed in at their hotel before Saturday’s meet in Blacksburg, Virginia (which had been cancelled due to the snowfall and poor road conditions). But instead of staying inside and keeping warm, they went swimming in frozen water.

Freshman swimmer Aidan Pastel tweeted video of the team doing a relay medley through the snow.

When u get snowed into your hotel and can't make it to the meet ft. @GTSwimDive men's 4×50 snow medley relay @SwimWithIssues @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/e72UQb9kk0 — Aidan Pastel (@AidanPastel) January 7, 2017

I am now very, very cold.

Dan is on Twitter. Snow is just bougie H20.