Georgetown lacrosse to officially retire cargo shorts (and we have some alternatives)

Cargo shorts are the Nickelback of men's clothing. Nobody likes them, and those that do are generally people to stay away from. Apparently, the Georgetown lacrosse team agrees. The Hoyas will host a “Cargo Shorts Retirement Party” on April 29 before its game against St. John's. And cake will be provided!

It's time to let them go. You are cordially invited to: Cargo Shorts Retirement Party at @HoyasMLacrosse. Cake will be provided. 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/xVPmGLg7mc — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) April 18, 2017

The statement reads:



“The time has come. After playing the shorts game for over 80 years, it is time to step aside for the next fad. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have held your keys, wallets, gum, lip balm, countless amounts of loose change and much much more, but it is time to say goodbye.”

For those who still wear cargo shorts, We don't want to leave you out to dry. Here are some alternatives that aren't so Nickelback.

Vineyard Vines 9-inch Stretch Breaker Shorts

Nordstrom | $75

Slim Linen-Blend Shorts

Old Navy | From $18

AG Griffin Trouser Shorts

Neiman Marcus | $125

J.Crew 10.5″ short in blue floral

J.Crew | $70 (+ 25% off with code HOPTOIT)

Bonobos Stretch washed chino shorts

Bonobos | $78

Adidas Originals AC Baggy Sweat Shorts

Nordstrom | $60

