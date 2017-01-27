Friday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Xenia Deli; Georgetown Giving Away Fanny Packs

Best Giveaway Ever

If there are any Georgetown students reading Hot Clicks right now, I highly recommend you attend next Saturday's game against Seton Hall for the fanny pack giveaway. Who wouldn't want to wear Georgetown Jack around the waist?

Joel Embiid is the Best

The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday night and Joel Embiid did not make the list. The Sixers center, who has quickly become the NBA's most entertaining player, had some good jokes about his absence. Embiid was not alone. Ben Golliver ranks the 10 biggest snubs from this year's roster.

Georgia Animal Hospital Trolls the Patriots

I love Tom Brady more than just about anyone alive but have to admit this is funny.

Xenia Deli: Lovely Lady of the Day

I've been to dozens of beaches in my life and never seen a girl in a mesh swimsuit like Xenia Deli. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Really Dumb Injury Alert

Thunder forward Enes Kanter got really mad during Thursday night's game and punched a chair as hard as he could. Now he has two months of missed games to think about why punching a chair is stupid.

Today in Creepy Mascots

The Saint Louis University Billikens have a new mascot and I'm not sure it's much of an improvement.

Hot Mic Strikes Again

Newsflash: NHL referees swear sometimes while calling a game.

Crime Pays

This week, @Hooters_Saugus is offering free wings if your name is Dennis Harrison, the man who pulled the fire alarm at the Steelers hotel. pic.twitter.com/xoVhV6Xe6G — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 25, 2017

Odds & Ends

This eye injury from a New Zealand Basketball League Game is really gross … Rajon Rondo had some choice words for teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade … I'm excited to see my favorite WWE wrestler (maybe) get called up to the main roster … Louisiana Tech was forced to finish its game with four players after others were ejected … The best films from this year's Sundance Festival … Elton John is writing songs for the “Devil Wears Prada” musical … The 10 richest pets of all time.

Happy 40th Birthday, Vince Carter

Meet the newest member of the Grizz Grannies & Grandpas, @mrvincecarter15! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EOo2VOHNwk — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 26, 2017

OBJ Wins Drone Drop

Charles Barkley Apologizes For Fashion Crimes

Random Song I Love and Haven't Heard in Forever

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

This article originally appeared on