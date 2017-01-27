Georgetown baskteball is giving away a very cute bulldog fanny pack

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Georgetown Hoyas mascot Jack the Bull Dog rides his skate board during a college basketball game against the Villanova Wildcats at the Verizon Center on January 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Wildcats won 55-50. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Georgetown basketball is awarding the first 500 fans to arrive at their Feb. 4 game against Seton Hall with a very functional prize: a fanny pack. 

But not only is this fanny pack practical (a hands-free purse!), it's also adorable. The front of the pack features the face of Georgetown's bulldog mascot, Jack.

Jack on the pack looks a little more menacing than lick-your-face lovable, but I guess the point of mascots is to intimidate your opponent. 

Check out Jack modeling the merchandise below:

Personally I'd rather take home the real Jack. He's much cuter than fanny pack Jack.

– Erin Flynn

