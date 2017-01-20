Watch a giant gator terrify vacationers by jumping on their boat

During a recent trip to Florida, a Missouri couple was touring some marshes when their boat got stuck in a mud bank where a large alligator was laying down, absorbing some sun rays, minding its business, perhaps looking for a snack.

While the captain worked to free the boat from the mud, he noted Tyler Hindery and his wife Emerald’s proximity to the reptile. Meanwhile, Hindery decided to stream the scene live on Facebook. And then things got real. Take a look:

Welp, that’s enough sightseeing for the day. Time to get some new pants.