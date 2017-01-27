Friday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Kaska Kaminski; Atlanta Seems Excited for the Super Bowl

Atlanta Seems Excited for the Super Bowl

Falcons fans flooded City Hall Friday for the pep rally of all pep rallies. Usher was there too. It was lit, as the kids say.

City Hall is 🔥 downtown for the pep rally. @Cityofatlanta is ready for Super Bowl LI. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/J6GS5mxWKM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 27, 2017

Banana Boat Misery Index

Remember those happy, carefree times for best vacation buds LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony? Things haven't been quite so peachy (banana-y? I hate myself) lately for any of the crew. Here's The Crossover's Rohan Nadkarni on who has the worst case of the Banana Boat Blues. And here's another look at the good old days, just to make sure we #neverforget:

LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Paul are just normal dudes riding a banana boat (via @FanSided) http://t.co/bAU6VAEaxR pic.twitter.com/j7Q4fqAZlA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 8, 2015

Alex Smith Sucks at Dodgeball

Anyone who's ever called the Chiefs quarterback a natural athlete has clearly never seen him try to throw a dodgeball.

Kaska Kaminski: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

This is Kaska Kaminski. According to her Instagram bio, she's a “Polish Princess” who “kicked cancer's ass,” which is pretty awesome. (Click here for a full-size gallery.)

Next Question

This, from Tom Brady's press conference today, might be the most dramatic question I've ever heard. #HowlAtTheMoon pic.twitter.com/mKIsgDptgV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 27, 2017

Jeremy Zuttah's Dog is a Good Boy

Meet Ace, the best man in Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah's wedding. Also, he's a dog.

Safety Last

THEY CALL IT "NO PADS, NO HELMETS, FULL CRAZY" pic.twitter.com/q56F0RSLlJ — Athletepedia™ (@Athletepedia) January 26, 2017

Cris Carter Loves Carbs?

Dramaaaaaaa

Can't stop watching this unbelievable flop by Oregon's Dillon Brooks. I think it's the fact that he shows NO SHAME WHATSOEVER afterward.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Odds & Ends

Ranking every WWE Royal Rumble Match in history … Nick Saban is visiting recruits in a helicopter … Kellyanne Conway makes fun of the Redskins in 1998 standup routine … John Tortorella is a good dad to humans and dogs alike … The Super Bowl sex-trafficking myth is maybe just a myth … Four-star RB commits to Maryland after rather obnoxious fake-out on Snapchat … Darren Rovell says a thing that predictably makes sports journalists angry.

Probably Better to Not Ask Questions About This One

Yes, Jaromir Jagr was just given a softball on the bench and proceeded to sit on it: pic.twitter.com/ZdDdkTYdRf — Cats On The Prowl (@Cats0ntheprowl) January 27, 2017

Song of the Day

(via FTW)

TGIF

