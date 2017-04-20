Florida’s mascot Albert shielded a kid from a baseball, got whacked in the head

During the Florida Gators’ recent baseball game against North Florida, the university’s mascot, Albert, made a huge assist in the stands. Albert was sitting two rows back along the first-base line when a Florida player hit a ball foul that began to drop toward a young fan sitting alongside the large, stuffed reptile. Watch:

It looks like the ball may have sailed wide of the kid but nevertheless, that’s a brave play by Albert and a good use of his head. But then again, what choice did Albert have with those stubby alligator arms?

What I’m trying to say is: Good work, Albert!