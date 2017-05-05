Florida dog trainer loses license after greyhounds test positive for cocaine

A well-known dog racing trainer in Florida had his license revoked after five of his greyhounds tested positive for cocaine.

Malcolm McAllister, a 40-year veteran of the Florida dog-racing circuit, had his license revoked by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on April 26.

According to the report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, authorities were alerted after one of McAllister’s greyhounds, Flying Tidalwave, tested positive for cocaine metabolites after finishing fourth at a race at St. Petersburg’s Derby Lane in January. Further urine samples revealed four other dogs in McAllister’s kennel, where he is listed as the trainer in record, also tested positive for the drug.

In a written statement, the 70-year-old McAllister said he had “great sadness and disbelief” and denied any knowledge of how the drugs wound up in the dogs’ systems.

“It is with great sadness and disbelief this very serious charge has been brought against me,” McAllister said in the statement. “In the 4 week period in question my name was entered ‘Trainer of Record’ whilst hiring a new trainer. My awareness at age 70 is at fault to where I had 4 different helpers in this time frame, one of these undesirables had to have either dropped or administered the ‘cocaine’. My only plea is that it was not me.”

He also opted not to dispute the findings and waived his right to a hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reports.