Why the hell does Felix Hernandez own a Yankees World Series ring?

Police in the Seattle area recently busted a massive burglary ring that they say robbed 123 homes, including that of Mariners ace Felix Hernandez.

Among the items swiped from Hernandez’s place were a watch engraved with his “King Felix” nickname and a 2000 New York Yankees World Series ring.

Mariners' Felix Hernandez identified as one of the victims of burglary ring @BelReporter pic.twitter.com/mPLAWhJQPZ — Allison DeAngelis (@AllieDeAngelis) January 25, 2017

Wait, what? How did he end up with that? We’ve got a couple of theories.

– Luis Sojo lost a bet.

– Hernandez attended ring day at Yankee Stadium as a kid in 2001.

– Ramiro Mendoza and Felix Hernandez are the same person.

– A clubhouse attendant confused him for Orlando Hernandez.

– Luis Polonia slept over and forgot it in Hernandez's home.

– Chuck Knoblauch tried to toss it in his safe deposit box but the throw went terribly awry.

– The sad reality is that Hernandez will never be able to win one with the Mariners.

