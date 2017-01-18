Fearless Mexican catcher dives headfirst into dugout chasing foul ball

You’re probably not used to getting baseball highlights in January, but buckle up — this is a wild one.

In Mexican Winter League action on Monday night, catcher Sergio Burruel nearly made one of the best game-ending catches that you’ll ever see. With two outs in the ninth, Burruel went hard after a foul popup and put his body on the line by diving headfirst over the dugout steps in an attempt to make a Superman catch.

Sergio Burruel cae en las escaleras del dugout ¡INCREÍBLE la entrega del receptor Sergio Burruel al ir por este elevado de foul! #SomosToros🐃 Posted by Toros de Tijuana on Monday, January 16, 2017

Unfortunately, he couldn’t quite make the grab but, luckily, he wasn’t too much worse for the wear after the bold attempt. That’s a competitor right there.