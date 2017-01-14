Fans at Clippers–Lakers game boo new Chargers logo

The Los Angeles Chargers may have to switch their logo a fourth time.

After two attempts at an “LA” symbol were roasted by fans online, the newly-relocated team decided to take a third crack at the logo on Friday, and by that point fans were tired of all the changes. The evidence? Saturday’s Clippers–Lakers game at Staples Center.

The new Chargers logo was thrown up on the scoreboard, and relentlessly booed. Jeff Cumberland, who did nothing wrong, was then shown in the stands and most fans didn’t cease jeering.

Poor Jeff. 

– Kenny Ducey

