This fan-made Adidas commercial will have you cheering

This fan-made commercial (I’d go as far as to call it a short film) comes to us from the filmmaker Eugen Merher, and shows an aging runner doing his best to “break free” of the ties that bind him … in this case, an evil old folks’ home that will remind people of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

I won’t spoil it, but will say that by the end I was cheering for the old fella. This is spare filmmaking, but its powerful, and Merher tells a complete story in just 90 seconds. That is admirable.