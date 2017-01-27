WATCH: Falcons fans are turnt at Super Bowl pep rally

Atlanta has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Donald Glover's FX show cleaned up at the Golden Globes, Bad and Boujee is the no. 1 song in America, and the Falcons are going to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999.

Understandably, Falcons fans are feeling themselves. Just look at how lit this pep rally in City Hall is.

City Hall is 🔥 downtown for the pep rally. @Cityofatlanta is ready for Super Bowl LI. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/J6GS5mxWKM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 27, 2017

The Falcons pep rally at the Atlanta city hall is lit. 🔥🔥👌 #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/uFqiEEibCV — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 27, 2017

Here's hoping Falcons fans bring the party to NRG Stadium on Feb. 5. This video makes it very hard not to root for them.

