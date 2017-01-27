WATCH: Falcons fans are turnt at Super Bowl pep rally

Atlanta has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Donald Glover's FX show cleaned up at the Golden Globes, Bad and Boujee is the no. 1 song in America, and the Falcons are going to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999.

Understandably, Falcons fans are feeling themselves. Just look at how lit this pep rally in City Hall is.

Here's hoping Falcons fans bring the party to NRG Stadium on Feb. 5. This video makes it very hard not to root for them. 

-Daniel Rapaport

