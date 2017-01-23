Falcons owner Arthur Blank is bringing every team employee to the Super Bowl

Falcons employees won’t have to worry about planning a Super Bowl party this year.

According to Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owner Arthur Blank is planning to take everyone who works for the team to the game in Houston. Not just Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Dan Quinn, but literally every person who works for the franchise.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to take every employee in organization to Super Bowl. We're talking hundreds. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) January 23, 2017

Warriors owner Joe Lacob did the same thing for Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals, chartering a plane for every full-time employee and booking 155 hotel rooms in Cleveland.

