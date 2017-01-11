Quiz: Falcon or Seahawk?

The Falcons play the Seahawks on Saturday in what Chris Berman would call an “Audubon Society matchup.” Both teams are named after birds, you see. Falcons are any of the dozens of species of raptors in the Falco genus, while sea hawk is a more colloquial term for an osprey or skua. I’d go into more detail, but that would ruin the fun of the quiz below.

Apropos of nothing, can you tell a Seahawk from a Falcon?

Luckily, you don’t have to be an ornithologist to watch Saturday’s game.

This article originally appeared on