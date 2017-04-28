Eric Decker carrying son, wheeling daughter through airport is peak #DadLife

If you're a new dad, we strongly urge you to take some lessons from Eric Decker.

The Jets wide receiver showed you how to navigate an airport with two young kids in tremendous fashion Friday morning, and thanks to his wife, we were able to witness his excellent form.

Jessie James Decker shared the short video on Instagram of her husband carrying their son in his left arm while holding an iPad and wheeling a suitcase with his right hand. The couple's young daughter happened to be comfortably situated on the suitcase, which made for easy transportation.

Eric Decker getting his kids through the airport is the cutest thing you'll see today. pic.twitter.com/8f1OasfWTb — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 28, 2017

Getting through an airport with two little kids is more difficult than anything Decker has to do on a football field, so we tip our caps to him on a job well done.

This article originally appeared on