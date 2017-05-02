Look at how well Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson has aged on his 45th birthday
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 45 on May 2.
The WWE Superstar-turned-mega movie star has had his fair share of different looks throughout his years on this Earth, from childhood through his professional career.
Check out The Rock’s transformation from baby to blockbuster star as he rolls into his next year in life.
Six years ago, the WWE had recording artist Mya sing “Happy Birthday” to The Rock.
This is how Johnson is celebrating this year:
Was puttin' on my shoes to get ready to hit the gym before I go to work. This lil' mama surprised me by runnin' into my arms and yelling "Daaaahdeeeeee" which in my mind clearly means, "Happy birthday daddy! You're the coolest daddy on the planet and the sexiest man alive, now go crush your workout and keep stayin' woke". 😉🤙🏾 #BirthdayLuv #DaddyDaughterBond #SheHasMorningHair #IHaveNoHair #HowWeRoll
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
Thank you guys so much for the mornin' birthday wishes. Another year.. Im a lucky SOB. Now get out there and have a productive day 🤙🏾🦍
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2017
No jabronis here! Happy birthday to @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/yRg1R7RdXg
— MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2017