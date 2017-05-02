Look at how well Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson has aged on his 45th birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 45 on May 2.

The WWE Superstar-turned-mega movie star has had his fair share of different looks throughout his years on this Earth, from childhood through his professional career.

Check out The Rock’s transformation from baby to blockbuster star as he rolls into his next year in life.

Six years ago, the WWE had recording artist Mya sing “Happy Birthday” to The Rock.

This is how Johnson is celebrating this year: