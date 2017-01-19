Donald Trump provides Robert Kraft with Tom Brady health update: ‘He feels good’

On the eve of his inauguration, president-elect Donald Trump provided New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with an important Tom Brady update.

“Good luck Bob,” Trump said. “Your friend Tom just called. He feels good. He called to congratulate us. He feels good. Good luck.”

Watch Trump's shout-out below:

President-elect Trump acknowledged guest Bob Kraft at the Indiana State Ball & told him he has a great coach and quarterback. pic.twitter.com/aYhtxkQJpW — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) January 20, 2017

Trump also mentioned that he “outworked” anyone that ran for office and he learned that from Bill Belichick.

I'm sure that was breaking news to Kraft.

This article originally appeared on