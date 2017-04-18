Traina Thoughts: Take That For Data!; Justin Verlander practices tipping; more

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. It’s still very early, but the best performance of the NBA playoffs so far came from Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on the refs after the Game 2 loss: 'Take that for data!' pic.twitter.com/kBaGytjyyW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2017

After Memphis lost their 96-82, Game 2 playoff game to San Antonio, Fizdale went off about the officiating, citing that the fact that the Grizzlies put up 19 shots in the paint and shot 6 free-throws while the Spurs shot 11 times in the paint and had 23 free-throws and that San Antonio guard Kawhi Leonard took more free-throws (19) than the entire Memphis team combined (15). Fizdale then added, “I know Pop’s [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] got pedigree and I’m a young rookie, but they’re not gonna rook us.” Fizdale then ended the glorious diatribe by simply stating, “Take that for data.”

Naturally, the Internet had fun with Fizdale’s

We had the standard Wikipediaa page update and some wonderful tweets.

Dave Fizdale just had one of the most epic coach rants in NBA history → https://t.co/jAQRsqVwpW pic.twitter.com/8ulmSlD5ih — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 18, 2017





Take that for data. – Dave Fizdale pic.twitter.com/feK0BtMp3U — Mark Deniel Frias (@_mrknws) April 18, 2017









Dave Fizdale right now… pic.twitter.com/kfyp9pCLLz — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) April 18, 2017





@TMobile I found you guys a great new spokesperson. TAKE THAT FOR DATA! pic.twitter.com/1qTT8poQ8h — Joe (@Wil_Badenhausen) April 18, 2017





#NBAPlayoffs2017 Take that for data, la ya famosa frase con la que Fitzdale cerró anoche su durísima conferencia de prensa, ya es remera… pic.twitter.com/a48aoMs0Ra — Julian Mozo (@JulianMozo) April 18, 2017





I'm already comfortable putting David Fizdale's "Take that for data!" rant up there with, "Playoffs?!", "You play to win the game!", etc. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 18, 2017





@bballbreakdown @VegasFin3st14

"Take that for data" is the new:

"They are who we thought they we're, and we let them off the hook" — Dre Day (@Andyinla13) April 18, 2017





If i don't use the phrase "TAKE THAT FOR DATA" at least 10 this week, i will be disappointed in myself — Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) April 18, 2017

2. PLAYOFF THOUGHTS WITH BIZNASTY: Since I'm far from a hockey expert, I've called on a hockey player and one of the funniest human beings alive, Paul Bissonnette, to contribute his thoughts about the NHL playoffs from time to time. The man known to nearly a million followers on Twitter as BizNasty2point0, texted these takes on Tuesday:

* I love the Dart guy stuff.

#DartGuy The Leafs' superfan who ignited the internet with a dyed beard and a dangling cigarette, ready for Game 3. https://t.co/fKVoSphyrN pic.twitter.com/cSR99mcrLC — CP24 (@CP24) April 17, 2017

Seems the way social media works, there's always a new fan to embrace each playoff. Last year, it was @soulcity. It's good to see Toronto fans, who have waited a long time to be this excited about playoff hockey, getting all its value. I mean, the guy loves the Leafs enough to paint his face.

* As a player, I know how invested we are in the game. In the Boston game (Game 3), there may have been a call that Bruins fans didn't agree with that led to the overtime goal. I HAVE NO OPINION ON THE CALL, SO DON'T PUT WORDS IN MY MOUTH. But it still, to this day, amazes me that a fan would get so upset to throw garbage at the other team and refs. I have three feelings about this. 1. That's f—-d up and rude. 2. How could you care that much about something that didn't directly affect your life. 3. Now I know why we as athletes make so much money. These people will go pull the away teams' hotel fire alarm so they can help their team win a f—ing sporting event. So they can go online and write a comment f–k you'ing another fan base for bragging rights. It's bananas. But like anything in life, we must take the good with the bad.

* I am most exited to see how the Leafs-Capitals series plays out because if Washington loses, what happens to probably one of, if not, the most dominant regular-season team in the last decade. Do you blow it up? These are the conversations already going on three games into playoffs. No shortage of drama in the NHL playoffs.

3. What a rough week for athletes off the field. Antonio Brown’s pregnant ex(?)- girlfriend used Instagram to tell the world the Steelers receiver left her for an Instagram model. Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is separated and may have impregnated a dancer who works at a strip club. And Mets infielder Jose Reyes got exposed for living a “double life,” according to his ex-mistress.

4. If you’d like to see what the life of a pro athlete is like, check out these 10 homes owned by NHL players.

5. Justin Verlander gave up nine runs and 11 hits over four innings against the Indians on Saturday. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said after that game that he didn’t know whether or not the right-hander was tipping his pitches. Based on this tweet from Monday, we know where Verlander stands on the issue.

6. Patriots fans still haven’t gotten over Deflategate. Check out what happened when ESPN tried to ask a guy on Twitter for permission to use a great photo he had tweeted from Monday’s Boston Marathon.

7. If case you missed it Monday, Stephen A. Smith went crazy on First Take, demanding that Knicks president Phil Jackson “get the hell out of New York City.” The rant was perfect timing for Vox, which put together this excellent, yet sad, piece on how CNN has become First Take.

8. Monday Night Raw closed last night with Braun Strowman trying to suplex The Big Show off the top rope, which caused the ring to collapse. To stay updated on important events like this, make sure to follow SI.com’s brand new Pro Wrestling Facebook page.

9. Boxing needs a star in the worst way. Could 10-year-old Jesselyn “JessZilla” Silva solve that problem? After watching the video below, it's definitely possible.

10. THE DAILY ROCK: Let’s remember when the Rock unleashed one of his best ever “IT DOESN’T MATTERS” on the Dudley Boyz.

