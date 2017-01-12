Quiz: Are you a bandwagon Cowboys fan?

For better or worse, the Cowboys are “America’s Team.” Everyone knows somebody who loves their Cowboys as much as they love their Yankees and Lakers. It’s been a little while since Dallas was this good, so you can bet that fans will be coming out in droves to claim they’ve always loved the Cowboys.

Prove you’re a real fan with the quiz below.

If you want to complain that we misjudged your fandom, fine, let us know on Twitter or Facebook. But this quiz is pretty scientific.

This article originally appeared on