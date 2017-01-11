Cricketer’s amazing catch nullified when his teammate knocks him out of the field

This play comes to us from a Big Bash League match between the Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat, and shows one of the great catches you’ll ever see in cricket … one that counted for nothing.

Joe Burns and Brendon McCullum of the Heat were both going for a ball smashed straight on by Michael Klinger. The two made a dead run, collided, and Burns somehow managed to make the catch … but it didn’t matter, because he’d been pushed out of play, resulting in a six for the Scorchers.

The two had a laugh about it at least, as it’s hard to be mad at McCullum for trying to make that play. Cricket is fun.