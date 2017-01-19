Cowboys fan tries to salvage his dumb ‘Super Bowl champions’ tattoo

The premature championship tattoo is the oldest joke in the book. It’s almost always a bad idea (if they’re even real), but we never hear what happens to these idiots after their teams lose.

When a Cowboys fan in Florida decided to get a “Super Bowl LI Champions” tattoo in early December he had to have known it was likely to turn out badly. When it did, rather than own his mistake he decided to double down and add an extra I to the Roman numeral.

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

“Obviously, I’m not that great with guarantees,” the guy, 24-year-old Jordan Garnett, told the Palm Beach Post. “But I’ll guarantee it again: We’ll win it next year.”

